New York: Tony Harrison dethroned World Boxing Council super welterweight world champion Jermell Charlo with a controversial unanimous decision Saturday that brought jeers from the Barclays Center crowd in Brooklyn.
Previously unbeaten Charlo was the aggressor throughout, but neither fighter landed any devastating blows and the judges gave the all-American showdown to Harrison by scores of 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113.
The new champion, who improved to 28-2 with 21 wins inside the distance, insisted there should be no doubt about the outcome. “I grinded. I grinded, I grinded and I grinded,” he said. (AFP)