Melbourne: American Devin Haney made it official - and unanimous - today. He’s the undisputed world lightweight boxing champion.
Haney retained his WBC lightweight title and added three more from the weight class after his unanimous points decision over Australian George Kambosos.
Well ahead
The 23-year-old Haney won three of the first four rounds and was well ahead at the halfway point of the 12-round bout to become undisputed champion in the lightweight division.
The judges scored the fight 116-112, 116-112 and 118-110 in Haney’s favor.
Haney, who proved to be the better technical fighter before a crowd of 41,129 at the covered Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, now has an undefeated record of 28-0 with 15 KOs.
“I was comfortable, just sticking to the game plan,” Haney said. “The game plan was to hit and not get hit. I fought a good smart fight. He couldn’t hit me with either of his best shots.”
'True warrior'
Haney praised the U.S.-based Kambosos, who was fighting for the first time in his native Australia in five years.
“I take my hat off to him, he’s a true warrior. Even though he got disrespectful, I stayed a gentleman,” Haney said. “A lot of these so-called champions wouldn’t give me my shot, but George has.”
Kambosos, 28, held the WBO, WBA, and IBF lightweight titles heading into the fight. Those now belong to Haney.