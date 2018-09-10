Los Angeles: The story of Shaquem Griffin received another boost as the one-handed Seattle Seahawk linebacker made his NFL debut on Sunday with his twin brother Shaquill at his side.

It was a family affair as they made key tackles together and prior to the start of the game they were greeted by their mother who gave them a loving hug.

But the Seahawks couldn’t overcome Von Miller, who had three sacks, forced a pair of fumbles and recovered one as the Denver Broncos won the contest 27-24.

Case Keenum threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns to win in his Denver debut as the Broncos have now won 18 of their last 19 openers.