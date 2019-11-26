Washington: Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James delivered exceptional scoring efforts as their conference-leading clubs stretched NBA win streaks to eight games on Monday.

Greek playmaker Antetokounmpo scored 50 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and added six assists to rally the Bucks over the visiting Utah Jazz 122-118.

The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player’s run of 17 double-doubles to start a season is the NBA’s longest since 1976.

Four-time NBA MVP James scored 33 points and passed off 14 assists while Anthony Davis contributed 19 points and 12 rebounds to spark the NBA-leading Lakers in a 114-104 victory at San Antonio.

Toronto’s Pascal Siakam had 25 points and seven rebounds and Fred VanVleet added 24 points and eight assists in the Raptors’ 101-96 home victory over Philadelphia.