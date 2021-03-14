Antoine Rozner wins Qatar Masters Image Credit: European Tour Twitter

Dubai: Antoine Rozner holed an incredible 60ft putt on the last to claim his second European Tour title at the 2021 Qatar Masters.

The Frenchman, who moves to ninth place in the Race to Dubai rankings, carded a stunning 68 in high winds on day three and entered the final 18 holes at Education City Golf Club three shots off the lead.

In calmer conditions in Round 4, he hit the top of the leaderboard as he turned in 33, but Italian Guido Migliozzi joined him at the summit as he signed for an impressive bogey-free 65.

The 28-year-old left himself a long way from the pin on the last, it looked like Rozner needed two putts for a play-off but he drained an incredible shot over the ridge to sign for a 67 and finish at eight-under.

India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar and South African Darren Fichardt finished alongside Migliozzi a shot off the lead, two clear of Welshman Jamie Donaldson and England’s Richard McEvoy.

Rozner’s victory is his second in his last six events and comes just three months after his maiden win at the Golf In Dubai Championship. It means he has two wins in 29 events — making him the fastest French player ever to two victories — with just four missed cuts in an incredible start to his European Tour career since graduating from the Challenge Tour in 2019.

That campaign brought him back-to-back wins on the Challenge Tour, and he will now move into the top 70 in the world rankings.