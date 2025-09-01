Europe finalises Ryder Cup squad as captain Luke Donald banks on experience

“I think Jon really sets the standard for us,” Donald said. “It’s amazing what he understands about the history of the Ryder Cup and what it represents. He obviously wants to follow in the footsteps of some amazing Spanish players who led the way — the Sergios [Garcia], the Jose Marías [Olazábal], and of course Seve [Ballesteros], who we idolise for what he represents in Ryder Cup history.”

This will be the first Ryder Cup appearance for Ludvig Aberg, the 23-year-old Swede whose meteoric rise in the world rankings and composed performances have impressed both fans and selectors. On the other end of the spectrum, stalwarts like McIlroy, Rahm, and Rose bring invaluable Ryder Cup experience and leadership to a squad hungry to end a long-standing drought.

While the final selections added firepower and familiarity, they also spelled heartbreak for those who narrowly missed out. Chief among them was Matt Wallace, who broke down in tears at the conclusion of the DP World Tour’s event in Switzerland on Sunday after realising his Ryder Cup hopes had been dashed once again.

“It’s unbelievable. It has been a stressful few weeks, a stressful year trying to make the team,” said Lowry. “I am very grateful that Luke and his team have put their faith in me again this time and hopefully I can repay them by producing the goods in Bethpage in a few weeks’ time.”

