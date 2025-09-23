Bradley admits thoughts linger about having played in Ryder Cup

He could have been the first playing captain in the Ryder Cup since Arnold Palmer in 1963
Farmingdale: United States captain Keegan Bradley admits he has had a few wistful thoughts this week about what might have been had he picked himself to be a playing skipper at the Ryder Cup.
The 39-year-old American, ranked 13th in the world, pondered calling his name last month with one of his six captain's picks for the US squad facing Europe at Bethpage Black but ultimately decided against it.
"I've thought about it every second, but I've also thought about how impossible it would be," Bradley said.
"I catch myself every now and then looking down the fairway, seeing the guys walk down the fairway and think how badly I'd like to do that, and how badly I'd want to be in the group with Scottie Scheffler and seeing him play and being his teammate.
"But I feel like I've been called for a bigger cause here, to help our guys get ready to play and play at the highest level.
"But in the back of my mind, I'm always thinking, 'I could have been out there'."
He seriously considered it after winning his eighth career PGA Tour title at June's Travelers Championship for his fourth consecutive season with a tour triumph.
However, he decided the team was better served with his focus on captain's duties.
"I was picked to do this job as captain and there have been certain things I've done during the week or lead-up that if I was playing, I don't think I could have done at the level that I needed to do them at," Bradley said.
"I can't tell you how much I've enjoyed being the captain and how I've enjoyed not having to worry about getting to sleep and getting my rest or how I haven't had to think about what time I'm going to go practice or meet my coach and then meet the guys.
"It simplified things a lot for me."
Bradley, who won in his major debut at the 2011 PGA Championship, guides a US lineup boasting 12 of the top 23 players in the world rankings, including eight of the top 11, while Europe has 10 of the top 29.
It is a long ways from the days when Bradley played home college matches for St. John's University on the Bethpage Red course.
"It feels really amazing," Bradley said. "I came here as an 18-year-old kid going to St. John's and to come back as the Ryder Cup captain is something beyond my wildest dreams.
"It has been a really magical week for us so far, being around the guys and just seeing how well they're bonded... this has been one of the most incredible things I've ever experienced in my life."
As a Vermonter, Bradley is one of the PGA's few players from New England, where cold and snowy winters cut into golfing time.
"The people of New England and the northeast have a grit mindset to them," Bradley said. "I had to capitalize on the time to hit balls, get ready to play, prepare to someday do this. I still have that mentality of I can't waste a second of this day.
"When you grow up in New England, whether you're trying to be a golfer or work, you want to get your job done, you want to be the best you can at your job.
"I carry around the northeast and New Englander with me everywhere I go. That's my identity. I love that I grew up there."
