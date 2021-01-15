Hafþór Björnsson, an Icelandic fighter who played Gregor ‘The Mountain’ Clegane in the web series Game of Thrones, will step inside the ring in Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied photo

Dubai: High-profile boxing returns to Dubai on Saturday at the Conrad Hotel when MTK Global host an intriguing card which features a professional strongman and Games of Thrones actor.

Hafþór Björnsson, an Icelandic fighter who played Gregor ‘The Mountain’ Clegane in the critically acclaimed HBO series Game of Thrones, will square off with WBO champion Steven Ward of Ireland at the top bill that boasts a packed undercard where undefeated sensation Rohan Date from Watford, UK is scheduled to face Egyptian boxing coach and fitness trainer Moaz Allam.

A Game of Thrones man-mountain known as ‘The Beast’ is ready to take on a boxer on Saturday despite a weight advantage of 127 pounds.

Ward and Bjornsson, 32, had their weigh-in on Thursday, with Ward standing 6’2″ and weighing 98.6kg (217lbs), while Bjornsson stands 6’9″ and weighed in at156.2kg (344lbs), giving Thor almost a 130lb weight advantage.

The event is being held under the patronage of the Dubai Government, the Dubai Sports Council and the DTCM and will follow all of the essential safety measures to ensure it is as safe as possible.

Ward boasts a professional boxing record of 13 wins and just one defeat, and won the WBO European light-heavyweight title against Liam Conroy in June 2019, with the two men involved in a bout that many fans deemed the Fight of the Year. He has since moved up to cruiserweight, where he defeated Jone Volau in September.

The three, three minute round fight is scheduled to take place at 8.30pm UAE time.

The fighters have been placed in a bubble-like environment, with regular PCR testing, strict access, social distancing, the wearing of masks, sterilisation processes and more.

Bjornsson has become one of the most recognisable men on the planet in recent years after winning the 2018 World’s Strongest Man, 2018 World’s Ultimate Strongman, 2018 to 2020 Arnold Strongman Classic and Iceland’s Strongest Man every year from 2011 to 2020.