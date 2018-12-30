Dubai: Fujairah Endurance Chess Solving Championship, approved by the World Federation for Chess Composition (WFCC) and organised by Fujairah Chess and Cultural Club in cooperation with the UAE Chess Federation, will be held at Fujairah’s Novotel on January 28 and 29. The event will take place under the patronage of Shaikh Mohammad Bin Hamad Bin Mohammad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.
Announcing the event through a press conference held at the UAE Chess Federation in Dubai, Dr Abdullah Ali Al Barakat, chairman of the Fujairah Chess and Cultural Club Board said: “The objective behind organising this event is to help local chess players identify weakness, if any, and correct them. By taking part in the event the participants will be able to solve a series of complex chess problems in a stipulated duration of time.”
UAE’s Saleh Abdulrahmen Salem, Egypt’s Ahmad Adly and many top players of the region will compete. The event carries a purse of Dh100,000.
Elaborating on the format, Barakat said: “Points will be awarded for correct solutions thrown up in the least amount of time. We are thankful to Crown Prince of Fujairah for supporting the tournament.”
The tournament is open to all clubs or community. Participants will compete in three categories such as Under-10, Under-16 and men. The press conference was also attended by Dr Sarhan Al Muaini, President of UAE Chess Federation, Mohammad Abdul Ghani Al Hallak, Executive Director of Fujairah Chess. Hallak is also the chairman of the administrative committee of the tournament.
Teams from the UAE, Egypt, Oman, Kuwait, Morocco, Syria, Yemen, India, Philippines, Moldavia, Romania, Latvia, Georgia, Serbia and Russia will take part.