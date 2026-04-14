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French singer Dadju launches Padel One in Dubai

The facility includes six courts, wellness zone, yoga, café and Padel Academy coaching

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Padel One offers a fresh complex for one of Dubai's most popular sports
Padel One offers a fresh complex for one of Dubai's most popular sports

Dubai: Padel One has officially landed in Dubai, founded by French Singer Dadju the facility offers professional-grade courts, team spirit, and an unmatched playing experience to the city.

Located in Dubai Investment Park, this state-of-the-art venue caters to everyone from elite players and regular enthusiasts to total beginners.

Blending high-energy courts with dedicated areas for relaxation and recovery, Padel One stands as a true social padel hub, redefining the sport as a lifestyle-focused community experience.

In the UAE, demand for high-quality padel venues continues to rise, driven by the city’s focus on experience-led sport and year-round facilities.

Padel One arrives at a time when players are seeking a new benchmark, where sport, wellness, and community come together seamlessly.

Dadju's Vision behind Padel One

Dadju Nsungula, known professionally as Dadju, is a French-Congolese singer and songwriter who first gained recognition as one half of the duo Shin Sekaï before establishing a successful solo career.

Beyond music, he has consistently taken an entrepreneurial approach, investing in various industries and steadily growing his business interests while continuing to develop his creative work.

Opened in November 2025, Padel One represents his move into the sport as both an investor and business developer, in partnership with Nasser Goulamhoussen.

While Dadju drives the wider vision of building connections and creating opportunities through the brand, the daily operations are handled by padel experts Léo Periol, Gillian Dupin, and Louis Marcel, who focus on enhancing the overall player experience.

Padel One’s debut in Dubai quickly gained attention, establishing itself as a pioneer in the city’s expanding padel scene.

The launch event attracted international sports stars such as Kylian Mbappé, Francis Ngannou, Théo Hernandez, and Lucas Hernandez, highlighting the sport’s broad appeal and Dubai’s growing reputation as a global padel hub.

Riding this wave of success, the brand is now set to expand into Madagascar, where the local padel scene continues to grow rapidly.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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