Paris: Four-time winner Chris Froome was named on Wednesday in Israel Premier-Tech’s team for next month’s Tour de France.
Froome, 37, claimed the last of his Tour successes in 2017 but has struggled for form since suffering career-threatening injuries in June 2019.
The Briton will be joined by fellow veterans in Canadian Michael Woods, 35, and 37-year-old Dane Jakob Fuglsang on the starting line on Fuglsang’s home roads on July 1.
Awesome return
“It’s awesome to be starting my 10th Tour de France with Israel-Premier Tech,” Froome said in a team statement.
“I’ve worked exceptionally hard this year and I’m looking forward to giving it my all.
“We’ve got a great group of riders in the line-up and we can’t wait for the battle to begin in Copenhagen.”
Earlier, French outfit Groupama-FDJ announced home hope Thibaut Pinot will race the Tour after skipping last season’s Grand Boucle in favour of the Giro d’Italia.
Israel Premier-Tech team:
Jakob Fuglsang (DEN), Michael Woods (CAN), Chris Froome (GBR), Daryl Impey (RSA), Simon Clarke (AUS), Hugo Houle (CAN), Krists Neilands (LAT), Omer Goldstein (ISR).
Groupama FDJ team:
Antoine Duchesne (CAN), David Gaudu (FRA), Kevin Geniets (LUX), Stefan Kueng (SUI), Olivier Le Gac (FRA), Valentin Madouas (FRA), Thibaut Pinot (FRA), Michael Storer (AUS).