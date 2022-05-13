London: Former unified light-welterweight world champion Amir Khan announced his retirement from boxing after a career that also included a silver medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics.
‘‘It’s time to hang up my gloves,’’ the 35-year-old Khan said Friday on Twitter. ‘‘I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years.’’
One of the best British boxers of his era, Khan retires with a record of 34-6. He won the silver medal in Greece at age 17.
‘‘I want to say a heartfelt thanks to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends and fans for the love and support they have shown me,’’ he added.
Khan’s last fight was a one-sided loss to longtime rival Kell Brook in February. Brook announced his retirement from boxing just last week.
Khan defeated Ukraine’s Andriy Kotelnik in a WBA super lightweight bout and saw off US opponent Zab Judah to add the IBF belt two years later.
A controversial points loss against American Lamont Peterson later in 2011 brought Khan’s reign to a frustrating end.
Khan, who also challenged for world titles at welterweight and middleweight, lost to Mexico’s Saul Alvarez in 2016 and was also stopped by American Terence Crawford in 2019.