Zlat's not good: Ibrahimovic caught driving his Ferrari Monza SP2 illegally

AC Milan’s Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be slapped with a penalty after being caught driving his Ferrari Monza SP2 around Stockholm illegally.

The fine isn’t for trying to reach the supercar’s 299kph top speed during coronavirus lockdown rules, or for any other reckless behavior – it is instead for not having the roofless car registered by the Swedish Transport Agency.

Officials say the naturally-aspirated 6.5-litre V12 Italian exotic – which has 799 horsepower – has not been registered since 30 March. It is illegal in Sweden to drive an unregistered vehicle – unless you are driving it to the inspection centre to get it registered.

Zlatan, who is said to be worth upwards of $200 million, bought the Ferrari for his 38th birthday last year. It is one of only 499 in the world.

He took the illegal spin just before heading back to Italy to undergo two weeks of quarantine before a return to training.