AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring Image Credit: Reuters

Zlatan Ibrahimovic matched a mark set by Cristiano Ronaldo and Theo Hernandez scored twice as depleted AC Milan won 3-0 at 10-man Venezia to move top of Serie A on Sunday.

Ibrahimovic opened the scoring with barely two minutes on the clock. It was the 80th team the veteran forward has scored against in the top five European leagues. Ibrahimovic and Ronaldo - who did so against Burnley on December 30 - are the only players to reach that milestone since 2000.

Venezia put up a spirited defence but the match changed early in the second half as the home side swiftly went from 1-0 down to 3-0 down and with a player sent off after defender Michael Svoboda was shown a straight red card for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

The Rossoneri moved two points above Inter Milan, who hosts Lazio later in a game that pits Inter coach Simone Inzaghi against the team he formerly managed and played for. Lazio were the only team the defending champion lost to in the first half of the season.

Milan got off to the perfect start when Rafael Leao cut inside from the left and rolled across for Ibrahimovic to tuck in from point-blank range.

Milan threatened to double their lead several times but had to wait until the start of the second half to do so thanks to another assist from Leao, who threaded the ball through for Hernandez to burst down the left and cut inside before blasting past Sergio Romero.

And any hope Venezia had of getting back into the match was all but gone by the 58th minute when Svoboda was sent off for blocking a Hernandez shot on the line with his arm.