Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be investigated by Uefa over alleged “financial interest in a betting company” and could be delivered a three-year ban.
The AC Milan star, 39, is facing career-ending disciplinary measures from Uefa, as they prepare to investigate his involvement with the Malta-based betting company Bethard.
“A Uefa ethics and disciplinary inspector has today been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of the Uefa disciplinary regulations by Mr Zlatan Ibrahimovic for having an alleged financial interest in a betting company,” Uefa stated.
Ibrahimovic reportedly owns a 10 per cent stake in the company through his own company Unknown B. However, Uefa forbids players from holding such financial interests in betting.
Two weeks ago, reports began to surface in Sweden, which claimed Ibrahimovic bought into Bethard back in 2018. Bethard also posted about “teaming up” with Ibrahimovic in March of 2018, quoting the footballer in a statement on their website.
“I have obviously been intensively courted by betting companies throughout my career, but up until now I have not been presented to anything that has triggered me,” said Ibrahimovic.
“With Bethard, there was something different. It’s a company with Swedish roots, the founders are from my home town and they are true challengers who really wants to do things differently,” he added.