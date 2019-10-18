Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Image Credit: Reuters

Los Angeles: Zlatan Ibrahimovic makes his Major League Soccer postseason debut on Sunday with Los Angeles Galaxy fans wondering if the Swedish striker’s first taste of play-off action may turn out to be his last.

After a dazzling regular season campaign, which included 30 goals in 29 games, Ibrahimovic has inspired Galaxy’s return to the play-offs after a two-year absence.

But as the five-time MLS Cup winners prepare for Sunday’s first round away tie against Minnesota United, Ibrahimovic’s future in MLS remains shrouded in uncertainty.

The 38-year-old former Manchester United and Paris St-Germain star’s form in MLS has given rise to persistent reports that he may yet be lured away for one last career swansong.

There is no such uncertainty surrounding former United teammate Wayne Rooney.

Rooney, who has made a similar impact in MLS since signing for DC United last year, will pack his bags and return to Britain after this season to take up a new role with Championship side Derby County.

First, however, the former England captain is hoping to lead DC deep into the play-offs. United’s postseason starts with a challenging away tie in Toronto on Saturday, with a possible semi-final against New York City FC awaiting the winner next Wednesday.