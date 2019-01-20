“Rashid has recovered so we have a full side and we are ready for the challenge. This stage will require a lot of focus and we will have to treat each game as the final game. There is no second chance for the players or the coach from now on,” declared Zaccheroni, whose team made it to the last 16 finishing at the top of Group A with a win and two draws against India, Bahrain and Thailand, respectively. With just four goals which included a penalty, the strikeforce is a worry for Zaccheroni but the Italian has backed his forward line led by Ali Mabkhout to come good.