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Yassine Bounou: Morocco’s calm force as they knock out the Netherlands in World Cup showdown

In the shootout, Bounou’s saves proved decisive

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Morocco's goalkeeper #01 Yassine Bounou speaks during a press conference on the eve of the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 football match between Morocco and the Netherlands at Monterrey stadium in Monterrey, Mexico on June 28, 2026.
Morocco's goalkeeper #01 Yassine Bounou speaks during a press conference on the eve of the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 football match between Morocco and the Netherlands at Monterrey stadium in Monterrey, Mexico on June 28, 2026.
AFP-JULIO CESAR AGUILAR

There's no drama that compares to the tension in the World Cup, and the Morocco vs Netherlands match just drove home that fact.

At Estadio Monterrey, as Morocco edged the Netherlands in a nerve-shredding penalty shootout, with Yassine Bounou playing a key role in their penalty shootout victory.

The match was tightly contested throughout, with both sides creating chances across 120 minutes before it was settled from the spot. In the decisive moment, Bounou guessed correctly to deny Crysencio Summerville, giving Morocco the advantage in the shootout and helping set up Ismael Saibari’s winning penalty.

The previous records say...

Bounou has increasingly become a key figure for Morocco in knockout football, especially in matches decided under pressure. At the 2022 World Cup, he was part of the squad that reached the semi-finals, with one of the defining moments coming in the penalty shootout win over Spain, where he made important saves to help secure progression.

At club level, he has faced similar pressure situations with Sevilla, including several European knockout ties and penalty shootouts, where he played a central role during their Europa League run.

Leadership beyond the pitch

Apart from football, Bounou has also been part of Morocco’s national team involvement in off-field efforts. Following the 2023 earthquake in Morocco, he and several teammates participated in blood donation drives to support relief efforts.

Monterrey performance adds to growing knockout record

Against the Netherlands, Morocco were tested across a physical and evenly balanced match. After a late equaliser forced extra time, neither side was able to find a winner in open play.

In the shootout, Bounou’s save proved decisive, continuing a pattern of strong performances in penalty situations at international level. Morocco converted enough of their spot-kicks to secure progression to the next round.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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