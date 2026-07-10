Amarilla claimed that she had never had made any such comments
Just days after igniting outrage with comments aimed at France captain Kylian Mbappé, Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla is now claiming she has lost control of one of her social media accounts.
The politician said on Thursday that her Instagram profile had been hacked, distancing herself from any new content published there after that point. Posting on X, Amarilla wrote that the account had been compromised "possibly since this morning" and insisted she would not be responsible for anything shared on it going forward.
However, the explanation has already come under scrutiny. According to Forbes, there were no clear signs that the account had been taken over, apart from a broken WhatsApp link in the profile biography.
Amarilla's hacking claim follows days of criticism over inflammatory comments she made after France's fiery World Cup victory over Paraguay.
The match itself ended amid tense scenes, with Mbappé reportedly exchanging words with Paraguayan players before walking past goalkeeper Orlando Gill without shaking his hand.
After the game, Amarilla launched a series of racist attacks on the French forward across social media. She referred to him as a "brute" and a "colonised Cameroonian" and made offensive remarks about his African heritage, drawing widespread condemnation.
Mbappé did not stay silent. In a blistering response, the France captain called Amarilla "a despicable woman" who was unworthy of public office. He said her comments had overshadowed Paraguay's impressive World Cup run and accused her of choosing racism and hatred over respectful public leadership.
"Madame Celeste Amarilla, You are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position," Mbappe wrote.
Following the backlash, Amarilla deleted the posts and acknowledged she regretted insulting Mbappé. But rather than issuing a full apology, she demanded one in return.
The senator accused Mbappé of "gender-based violence" and "political violence" over his criticism and even threatened legal action against the football star.
The controversy spilled into Paraguay's Senate on Wednesday, where Amarilla doubled down on her criticism. According to Forbes, she again attacked Mbappé, reportedly calling him a vulgar insult while defending goalkeeper Orlando Gill.
She also questioned the striker's French identity, saying that "a Frenchman wouldn't do that."
Her remarks were swiftly rebuked by Senate President Basilio Núñez, who said they were "terrible" and did not reflect the views of most Paraguayans.
Away from the off-field controversy, Mbappé continues to lead France's charge at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
France booked their place in the semi-finals with a convincing 2-0 win over Morocco. Mbappé found the net again—his eighth goal of the tournament—to move level with Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race, although he briefly caused concern after picking up a late knock before finishing the match.