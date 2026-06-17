The FIFA World Cup has robot security dogs in Mexico

They see everything. Each unit is fitted with high-definition cameras and night vision, streaming live footage back to a central command centre around the clock.

They can talk. Built-in loudspeakers mean the robots can issue voice commands, be it telling someone to step back, drop something, or move away, all without a human officer needing to be physically present.

They go where people can’t. From tight spaces and staircases to the undersides of vehicles, the robots navigate all of it. If there’s a suspicious package in a confined area or a potential threat in a hard-to-reach spot, the robot checks it out first.