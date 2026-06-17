The FIFA World Cup has robot security dogs in Mexico

Advanced robots are supporting safety operations at FIFA World Cup venues
Meet the K9-X division for the FIFA World Cup 2026: four robotic dogs equipped with HD cameras and designed to patrol crowds, scan for potential threats, and help keep fans safe during one of the biggest sporting events on the planet.
They see everything. Each unit is fitted with high-definition cameras and night vision, streaming live footage back to a central command centre around the clock.
They can talk. Built-in loudspeakers mean the robots can issue voice commands, be it telling someone to step back, drop something, or move away, all without a human officer needing to be physically present.
They go where people can’t. From tight spaces and staircases to the undersides of vehicles, the robots navigate all of it. If there’s a suspicious package in a confined area or a potential threat in a hard-to-reach spot, the robot checks it out first.
They already have real experience. Before the World Cup, the K9-X units were deployed during a CONCACAF Champions Cup match at the same Monterrey stadium. They patrolled entrances, monitored crowds, and scanned vehicles.
Two police officers in Guadalupe, a city in the Monterrey area, were killed on patrol last year. The tragedy prompted Mayor Héctor García to consider whether technology could help reduce the risks faced by frontline officers.
The result was the deployment of four-legged robotic units. The total cost is around $145,000 for all four robot dog units. They carry no weapons and do not pose any risk to human life. If something goes wrong in a dangerous area, the robot goes in.
Similar systems have already been adopted in countries including Singapore, Italy, and the Netherlands, where they work alongside law enforcement as part of public safety operations.
The robots are just one part of a much wider security operation. Monterrey’s setup also includes two Black Hawk helicopters, 90 armoured vehicles, drones, counter-drone technology, and a central command centre monitoring the entire city. It’s a full operation with the robot dogs that just happen to be the most eye-catching part of it.
As millions of fans descend on Monterrey for the World Cup, these four mechanical quadrupeds are already on patrol.