Ronaldo was not the problem as Roberto Martinez wasted another golden generation

His in game management was equally baffling. Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo were both struggling to make an impact, yet neither was substituted. Instead, Martinez took off Vitinha, who was quietly one of Portugal's better performers, and replaced him with Bernardo Silva. If the idea was to introduce Bernardo's creativity, the more logical move would have been to replace one of the more defensive midfielders, Samu Costa or Ruben Neves. Taking Vitinha off disrupted Portugal's midfield balance. The decision came back to haunt Portugal on Spain's winning goal, where Bernardo was caught in no man's land, leaving a huge gap in midfield. It felt like another decision based on reputation rather than what the game actually demanded.