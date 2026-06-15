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Japan extend unbeaten run vs European teams to 10 matches

Japan come from behind twice to hold the Netherlands and extend unbeaten record

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
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A Japan national team player takes a drink of water during a training session in Nashville, Tenn., ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament.
A Japan national team player takes a drink of water during a training session in Nashville, Tenn., ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament.
AP

Back in October 2025, Japan stunned the football world with a sensational come-from-behind 3-2 win against mighty Brazil in an international friendly after being 0-2 down at half-time. On Sunday, exactly eight months to the day, the Samurai Blue showed once again that their impressive performances against some of the big names in world football aren’t one-off events with a fighting draw, this time against the Netherlands in Texas.

In the 2022 World Cup held at Qatar, Japan had defeated both Germany and Spain to top Group E and advance to the first knockout round before they suffered familiar heartbreak as they were eliminated at the round-of-16 stage for the fourth time after a penalty shoot-out defeat by Croatia.

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Interestingly, the 2-2 draw against the Dutch on Sunday, thanks to Crystal Palace midfielder Daichi Kamada’s goal at the death, extended an incredible record for Japan against European sides. The result marked the 10th straight match the Asian side has emerged unbeaten, winning eight of those. Their victims have included, besides their 2022 World Cup scalps, Serbia, Croatia, Germany for the second time, Turkiye, Scotland, England and Iceland.

On Sunday, they had to come twice from behind to hold the Oranje, a performance their coach Hajime Moriyasu wasn’t happy with, such is now the expectation from the 18th ranked side in the world.

"We are not completely satisfied with the draw," said Moriyasu, whose side face Tunisia on Saturday in a competitive-looking Group F that also include table-toppers Sweden.

"But the Netherlands are a top-class team and we tried to compete at the same level.

"We were tenacious but patient and kept calm."

But while all attention was on the players, football fans around the world were also witness to two acts, one typically Japanese and the other, well, probably was as well.

Following the match, the Japanese fans ensured that the Dallas Stadium was free of all litter after their customary clean-up drive, something people have now grown accustomed to seeing. But what really caught the eye was how the coach communicated with the players during the match.

In what has now become a viral moment, Moriyasu was seen holding up a whiteboard with numbers clearly written on it, allowing him to communicate his pre-planned strategy with his players. An old-school coach, the 57-year-old, who prefers to take notes in his small notebook during training and matches, will be aware of the importance of winning the next match against Tunisia if they are to progress from Group F. But then, he will also have the advantage of seeing the outcome of the Netherlands-Sweden game before taking the field.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
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