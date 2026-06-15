Japan extend unbeaten run vs European teams to 10 matches

In what has now become a viral moment, Moriyasu was seen holding up a whiteboard with numbers clearly written on it, allowing him to communicate his pre-planned strategy with his players. An old-school coach, the 57-year-old, who prefers to take notes in his small notebook during training and matches, will be aware of the importance of winning the next match against Tunisia if they are to progress from Group F. But then, he will also have the advantage of seeing the outcome of the Netherlands-Sweden game before taking the field.