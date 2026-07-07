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Half-time report: 2-1 for Belgium vs USA

Clinical Belgium on top at the break as hosts struggle in Seattle showdown

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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Charles De Ketelaere #17 of Belgium celebrates with teammate Dodi Lukebakio #14 and Timothy Castagne #21 after scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between USA and Belgium at Seattle Stadium on July 06, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.
Charles De Ketelaere #17 of Belgium celebrates with teammate Dodi Lukebakio #14 and Timothy Castagne #21 after scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between USA and Belgium at Seattle Stadium on July 06, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.
AFP-JAMIE SQUIRE

Belgium holds a deserved 2-1 lead at the break in this knockout clash at Lumen Field, Seattle.

The Red Devils have been the more clinical and dominant side, outproducing the hosts in chances.

Key events so far

  • 9' – Belgium 1-0 USA: Charles De Ketelaere opened the scoring early. The US failed to clear their lines in the box, allowing De Ketelaere to capitalize (assist: Nicolas Raskin).

  • 31' – USA 1-1 Belgium: Malik Tillman leveled with a deflected free-kick. It was a much-needed response for the hosts.

  • ~33' – Belgium 2-1 USA: De Ketelaere struck again quickly (a header), restoring Belgium’s lead. He now has a first-half brace.

Belgium has looked sharper overall, controlling much of the play despite some notable absences in their starting lineup (Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku, and Romelu Lukaku were benched).

Amadou Onana picked up a knee injury and was subbed off.

This is a Round of 16 knockout match at the 2026 World Cup (co-hosted by USA, Canada, and Mexico).

As hosts, the USMNT advanced from the group stage and earned this home-soil matchup in Seattle.

Belgium, a traditionally strong European side (ranked higher), has been a tough opponent historically for the US.

Pre-match, World Cup drama has emerged around US striker Folarin Balogun, who started after FIFA suspended/lifted a red-card ban from the previous round.

Latest Updates (as of early 2nd half)

Play has resumed for the second half.

  • It’s a tense, high-stakes USA match with Belgium.

  • The winner advances to the quarterfinals.

  • Belgium looks dangerous on the counter and set pieces.

  • The US will need to improve defensively and create more clear chances to turn this around in front of the home crowd.

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