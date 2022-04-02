Doha: Senegal will play the Netherlands in the opening game of this year’s World Cup on November 21 in Doha, FIFA announced following Friday’s draw for the tournament in Qatar.
The opening match was supposed to involve the hosts, who were drawn to play Ecuador, but FIFA’s published schedule showed a change to the kick-off times.
Senegal and the Netherlands will play at 1pm local time (2pm UAE) in the opening match in the first of four games on November 21, with Qatar against Ecuador now set for 7pm (8pm UAE).