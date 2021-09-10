This has been happening for a long time, from you reporters and others as well, he says

Brazil's Neymar celebrates after scoring against Peru during the South American qualification football match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Pernambuco Arena in Recife, Brazil. Image Credit: AFP

Recife: Brazil striker Neymar complained that he is not given the respect he deserves, after Brazil beat Peru 2-0 last night for their eighth consecutive 2022 World Cup qualifying win.

Neymar had a goal and an assist but was criticised by fans and commentators for getting involved in scuffles and not reproducing the scintillating form that has made him one of the top players of his generation.

“I dont know what more I need to do in this shirt for the fans to respect Neymar,” he said after the win in Recife.

Looked overweight

He was also criticised after Brazils 1-0 win over Chile last week, with some fans saying he looked overweight. Neymar lifted his shirt to show his abdomen and made his irritation plain in a pitch-side interview.

“This isnt normal,” he said. “This has been happening for a long time, from you reporters, commentators, and others as well. Sometimes I dont even want to give interviews but I do my bit at important moments.”

Look! Messi breaks Pele's record Look! Argentina ace Messi overtakes Brazil legend Pele as leading South American men's goalscorer

Neymar has enjoyed a love-hate relationship with media and fans since bursting on to the scene as a teen prodigy with Santos more than a decade ago.

Many love his undeniable talent but some say they are put off by what they see as an excessively ostentatious lifestyle.

Neymar goal on Thursday was his 69th for the national team, and his 12th in World Cup qualifiers, a Brazilian record.