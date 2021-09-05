Belgium's Romelu Lukaku will earn his 100th cap today against Czech Republic. Image Credit: REUTERS

Coach Roberto Martinez has hailed the rare talent of striker Romelu Lukaku, who will earn his 100th cap for Belgium in their World Cup qualifier at home to Czech Republic today, where a win could see them put one foot in the 2022 finals in Qatar.

Martinez has a long history with 28-year-old Lukaku that started when he signed the young striker for Everton in 2013, and hopes the current Chelsea forward will celebrate his milestone by adding to his 66 international goals.

Lukaku makes Chelsea title contenders English Premier League: Lukaku's arrival turns Chelsea into serious title contenders

“He is a legend of Belgian football, his statistics are fantastic,” Martinez told reporters. “When I talk about Romelu, it’s always a bit subjective. I’ve been lucky enough to see him grow as a player and he’s developed superbly. Today he will play his 100th international match and I think that should be a big party. Sometimes we take for granted what we have. But players like Romelu are rare and they should be enjoyed.”

Long injury

Martinez is likely to be without midfielder Youri Tielemans and right back Thomas Meunier following Thursdays 5-2 win in Estonia, but believes playmaker Eden Hazard is on the way back to his best form after a long injury nightmare.

“He is clearly feeling better now than during the European Championship. Eden played pain free against Estonia and that is very important for him,” he said.

“That can be the starting point to enjoy football again and find yourself completely. He has had two difficult years and is experiencing this for the first time in his career. His next steps are pretty basic. His advantage is his enormous talent and I am sure he will be able to show how good he is.”

Martinez said he will select his strongest lineup against the Czechs, where a win will open a six-point lead at the top midway through their Group E campaign. They then have another qualifying fixture away to Belarus on Wednesday.