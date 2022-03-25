Paris: Portugal, Wales and Sweden all made it through to qualifying play-off deciders on Thursday, on a night dominated by the elimination of Italy at the hands of North Macedonia .

Minnows North Macedonia will now go to Porto to face Portugal next Tuesday, after the Euro 2016 winners defeated Turkey 3-1 at the Estadio do Dragao, albeit only after Burak Yilmaz missed a crucial late penalty for the visitors.

The home side were cruising thanks to first-half goals by Brazilian-born midfielder Otavio and Liverpool forward Diogo Jota.

But Turkey’s veteran skipper Yilmaz pulled a goal back in the 65th minute, setting up a tense finish.

Turkey were then awarded a late penalty when a foul on Enes Unal was detected by the German referee following a VAR review, but Yilmaz put the spot-kick over the bar and Matheus Nunes secured Portugal’s victory in stoppage time.

Turkey have not appeared at the World Cup since coming third in Japan and South Korea in 2002.

Portugal have not missed out on the tournament since 1998 and, at 37, Cristiano Ronaldo’s dream of World Cup glory remains alive.

Bale brilliance

Meanwhile, Gareth Bale was in inspirational form as his brace secured a 2-1 win for Wales against Austria in Cardiff.

Bale has only played five times for his club Real Madrid this season, and just twice since August, but the Wales captain started at the Cardiff City Stadium and opened the scoring from a stunning 25th-minute free-kick.

He then struck again, with a superb hit across goalkeeper Heinz Lindner and into the far corner, to double the lead six minutes after half-time.

Wales, who are bidding to qualify for their first World Cup since 1958, then held on after Austria reduced the deficit in the 64th minute when Marcel Sabitzer’s shot deflected in off Ben Davies.

Robert Page’s team will be at home in the play-off final but must wait until at least June for that, with the ongoing war in Ukraine meaning their tie away to Scotland remains on hold for now.

Sweden set up a play-off final against Poland next week after an extra-time strike by Robin Quaison gave them a 1-0 win over the Czech Republic in Solna.

Quarter-finalists in 2018, Sweden had to be patient before edging a Czech side who owed their place in the play-offs to their performance in the last UEFA Nations League.

Saudi Arabia-based Quaison scored in the 110th minute, finishing after a one-two with Alexander Isak.

Poland received a bye to the play-off final after would-be opponents Russia were suspended from all international competition until further notice following the invasion of Ukraine.