Failed bid cost £19 million in 2010 but PM Boris Johnson thinks it's now the 'right time'

The UK and the Republic of Ireland will make a joint bid to host the FIFA World Cup in 2030, as prime minister Boris Johnson has dubbed it the “right time”.

According to reports, the UK government is gearing up to pledge £2.8 million in this year’s Budget on Wednesday.

“We are very keen to bring football home in 2030. I do think it’s the right place. It’s the home of football, it’s the right time. It will be an absolutely wonderful thing for the country,” Johnson told British publication the Sun.

The UK had a notoriously bad time in 2010 when they spent a whopping £19 million towards efforts to host the World Cup 2018, but were knocked out in the first round with only two votes.

'I'm sorry for the fans back home'

At the time, Prince William said he was disappointed after giving “everything that we could” and campaigning heavily to be the host nation.

”I’m very disappointed, as are the rest of the team,” said William, who had given a speech during England’s presentation.

Britain's Prince William wears a protective mask as he visits St. Bartholomew's Hospital in London, Britain October 20, 2020. Image Credit: Reuters

“The guys are quite down at the moment but they put their whole backs into it. I’m so glad they gave it as much effort as they can. We gave everything that we could. I’m sorry for the fans back home that this happened,” he added.

The whole thing was “bitterly disappointing”, according to then PM David Cameron.

'Delighted' for upcoming attempt

But, the UK will try again for 2030. The football associations of Soctland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the republic of Ireland released a statement via the English FA, saying they are “delighted” to see the government re-commit to hosting the World Cup.

“The football associations and Government partners of the UK and Ireland are delighted that the UK Government has committed to support a prospective five-association bid for the 2030 Fifa World Cup,” read the statement.

“We will continue to undertake feasibility work to assess the viability of a bid before Fifa formally open the process in 2022. Staging a Fifa World Cup would provide an incredible opportunity to deliver tangible benefits for our nations.”

The last time that England hosted the World Cup was in 1966, where they beat West Germany in the finals to lift the trophy.