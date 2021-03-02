The UK and the Republic of Ireland will make a joint bid to host the FIFA World Cup in 2030, as prime minister Boris Johnson has dubbed it the “right time”.
According to reports, the UK government is gearing up to pledge £2.8 million in this year’s Budget on Wednesday.
“We are very keen to bring football home in 2030. I do think it’s the right place. It’s the home of football, it’s the right time. It will be an absolutely wonderful thing for the country,” Johnson told British publication the Sun.
- Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan, celebrities spotted at Nad Al Sheba
- Photos: Jonas Vingegaard wins Stage 5 of UAE Tour at Jebel Jais
- In photos: Police raid Barcelona FC offices, arrest former president Bartomeu in 'Barcagate' scandal
- Photos: Record-breakers Manchester City achieve perfect 20 wins in 20 games; how the EPL side beat them all
- Photos: Sheikh Mohammed cheers on riders on UAE Tour Stage 6
- Photos: UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar lands home glory in UAE Tour
The UK had a notoriously bad time in 2010 when they spent a whopping £19 million towards efforts to host the World Cup 2018, but were knocked out in the first round with only two votes.
'I'm sorry for the fans back home'
At the time, Prince William said he was disappointed after giving “everything that we could” and campaigning heavily to be the host nation.
”I’m very disappointed, as are the rest of the team,” said William, who had given a speech during England’s presentation.
“The guys are quite down at the moment but they put their whole backs into it. I’m so glad they gave it as much effort as they can. We gave everything that we could. I’m sorry for the fans back home that this happened,” he added.
The whole thing was “bitterly disappointing”, according to then PM David Cameron.
'Delighted' for upcoming attempt
But, the UK will try again for 2030. The football associations of Soctland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the republic of Ireland released a statement via the English FA, saying they are “delighted” to see the government re-commit to hosting the World Cup.
“The football associations and Government partners of the UK and Ireland are delighted that the UK Government has committed to support a prospective five-association bid for the 2030 Fifa World Cup,” read the statement.
“We will continue to undertake feasibility work to assess the viability of a bid before Fifa formally open the process in 2022. Staging a Fifa World Cup would provide an incredible opportunity to deliver tangible benefits for our nations.”
The last time that England hosted the World Cup was in 1966, where they beat West Germany in the finals to lift the trophy.
The next World Cup will take place in Qatar in 2022. The 2026 World Cup will be split between three hosts — Canada, Mexico and the United States.