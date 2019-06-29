Paris: France’s Women’s World Cup hopes wilted in the heat, stifled by a relentless United States team more suited to big-game pressure.

Les Bleues were second best most of Friday night, losing their quarter-final 2-1, and only creating genuine pressure after scoring late.

Wendie Renard’s powerful header in the 81st minute raised hopes among the Tricolor-waving fans at baking-hot Parc des Princes in Paris.

It was too little, too late, and the American defending champions are now two wins away from a fourth World Cup title.

France’s women have never even reached a final.

Hopes were high for a first major trophy, but two goals from Megan Rapinoe handed France a brutal reality check.

France were found wanting against the US, who played with more physicality and had far greater composure.

Still, captain Amandine Henry thinks the French might have achieved another victory.

“Although we didn’t win the cup, I hope we won the hearts of the French,” she said. “It’s a big step forward for French women’s football.”

France’s tournament started and ended at the same stadium, the 4-0 opening-game win against South Korea raising expectations.

The scrappy 1-0 win against Nigeria on June 17 — secured with a re-taken penalty from Renard awarded following a debatable video review — made it 3-0 in the group stage but also exposed fragile nerves.

The US took full advantage, scoring after just five minutes.

Forward Eugenie Le Sommer, a key player on Lyon’s dominant team, gave a clear indication of where France are still lacking.

“We can see that other countries are ahead of us and we need to catch up. I’m even thinking of Spain, which invests a lot. We can’t miss the train,” Le Sommer said. “I think we achieved something and I’m proud to have shown France that football can also be played by women, and that’s a first victory. I think it will help for the future, but I can’t guarantee it. To have won over the public is a good thing, but we shouldn’t just be satisfied with that.”

Le Sommer challenged the French Football Federation and the French league not to waste the momentum generated by France’s increasingly popular national team.