London: Wolverhampton Wanderers have agreed a deal for Vitor Pereira to become their new manager following the sacking of Gary O’Neil, according to reports on Tuesday.

The BBC said the struggling Premier League club would pay around £1 million to bring the boss of Saudi Pro League club Al Shabab to the English top flight.

According to Sky, personal terms have been agreed and the 56-year-old is expected to sign a one-and-a-half year contract.

Widely travelled coach

He is understood to be flying to England on Tuesday, with official confirmation expected in the next 24 hours.

The widely travelled coach was close to replacing Rafael Benitez as Everton manager in 2022.

During an extensive managerial career Pereira has won two Primeira Liga titles with Porto and the Greek Super League with Olympiakos.

Second bottom on table

Wolves travel to face fellow-strugglers Leicester on Sunday — five points ahead of them in the table.

O’Neil was sacked after Saturday’s defeat — Wolves’ fourth in a row — left them second bottom of the Premier League with nine points from 16 games.