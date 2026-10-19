Why Arda Guler escaped a red card for alleged elbow before scoring a stunner against Sevilla

Guler appeared to swing his arm backwards towards Sevilla's Peque in the 22nd minute
Real Madrid cruised to an impressive 4-1 victory over Sevilla at the Bernabeu on Sunday, but the match could have taken a completely different turn before the first goal was scored.
Arda Guler, who opened the scoring with a stunning finish, was fortunate to escape punishment following a controversial incident involving Sevilla midfielder Peque.
The incident happened in the 22nd minute, with the score still 0-0.
Guler appeared to swing his arm backwards towards Peque during an incident away from the ball, leaving the Sevilla player on the ground.
Sevilla players immediately surrounded referee Mateo Busquets Ferrer, demanding a red card.
According to Spanish refereeing analysis, VAR examined the incident but could not establish the exact point of contact or the force involved because of the available camera angles.
The incident happened away from the main action, meaning television cameras were not focused on those two players.
While zoomed footage circulating on social media appears to show Guler extending his arm towards Peque, it does not conclusively establish whether he struck his opponent in the face or how much force was involved.
Former Spanish referee Eduardo Iturralde Gonzalez questioned the quality of the television coverage.
He explained that a blow to the face could warrant a red card, while contact with the chest without excessive force might merit only a yellow.
However, he acknowledged that the available footage was insufficient to determine the appropriate punishment.
The VAR therefore did not recommend an onfield review, allowing Guler to continue without a booking.
Just eight minutes later, Guler produced a moment of brilliance.
The Turkish midfielder met Yan Diomande's delivery from the left with a superb first time finish to give Real Madrid the lead.
Kylian Mbappé doubled Madrid's advantage before halftime with an excellent individual effort. It was a beauty.
The Frenchman added another from the penalty spot after the break, while Diomande also found the net with a screamer. Out of 4 goals scored, three of them were special goals.
Manu Bueno scored Sevilla's consolation as José Mourinho's side completed a convincing 4-1 victory.
The result was another important win for Madrid, but the controversy surrounding Güler remained a major talking point.
On another day, Guler could have been sent off and potentially missed next week's El Clasico. But the lack of a clear camera angle worked in his favour