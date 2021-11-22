Manchester United's decision to sack manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was inevitable following a poor run of results. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: Things have unraveled very quickly at Manchester United. It was only 10 weeks ago that everyone connected to the club was on a high following the return of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The Red Devils were tipped to kick on and mount a serious title challenge having spent heavily once again in the transfer market and bringing in the likes of Jadon Sancho and Rafael Varane. It all started so well following a 4-1 win over Newcastle with the Portuguese forward scoring twice. Now United are managerless and going nowhere fast.

Terrible run of form

Many expected Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be sacked after the humiliating 5-0 home defeat handed out by fierce rivals Liverpool, but he was spared. Then came another chastening defeat from their city rivals in blue and still the club did not act. Finally, the decision was made to part ways with their former striker after United were humbled by lowly Watford 4-1 last weekend. United are on a terrible run of form. They have won just 4 times in 13 games since that sunny afternoon when Ronaldo made his second debut and all seemed well in the world...

Solskjaer was appointed in 2019 but for many he was always the wrong choice and out of his depth to manage a club the size of United. His relatively low-profile managerial CV certainly backs that up. He was at Cardiff City and Molde in Norway before hitting the big time with United. He must have felt incredibly fortunate to be given the job and to his credit he did restore some pride following the terrible reign of Jose Mourinho by getting them as high as second in the table last season. But he always lacked a clear style of play compared to the likes of Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel and never appeared to be the right fit.

No confidence

He can’t have any complaints at being given the chop as managers these days get between two and three years at the top and must deliver. United’s results and performances in recent weeks have been horrific and the dressing room looks absolutely broken. The players look drained of any confidence and it has been showing for a while now.