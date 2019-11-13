Action from the Women’s Football League 2019/2020 season opener. Image Credit: Organisers

Abu Dhabi: The Women’s Football League 2019/2020 season has kicked off at New York University Abu Dhabi, organised by the Women’s Football Committee (WFC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, the UAE Football Association and the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy.

The first round matches saw Abu Dhabi Sports defeat Regional Sports, while the UAE Under-19 team overcame Lionel FC.

Houriya Al Taheri, the Technical Director and Member of the WFC, said that the early season performances were a good indication of a strong competition.