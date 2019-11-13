Abu Dhabi: The Women’s Football League 2019/2020 season has kicked off at New York University Abu Dhabi, organised by the Women’s Football Committee (WFC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, the UAE Football Association and the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy.
The first round matches saw Abu Dhabi Sports defeat Regional Sports, while the UAE Under-19 team overcame Lionel FC.
Houriya Al Taheri, the Technical Director and Member of the WFC, said that the early season performances were a good indication of a strong competition.
“It is evident that the athletes’ have a great desire and determination to work towards being the greatest champions,” she said. “We hope the fans continue to support and encourage the teams, as they are the main motivation for them to achieve the greatest results.”