Tournament is held every four years but former Arsenal boss wants it every two years

Why not? Arsene Wenger wants the World Cup to be played every two years. Image Credit: AFP

London: Arsene Wenger has criticised the “emotional” response to his controversial proposal to hold the World Cup every two years.

Former Arsenal manager Wenger, now working as FIFA’s head of global development, caused dismay in many quarters by suggesting the World Cup should be played more often.

The tournament is currently held every four years, with the next edition set for Qatar in 2022.

Scathing response

Wenger’s idea to stage the World Cup once every two years led to widespread criticism from managers, while UEFA issued a scathing response.

“There are real dangers associated with this plan. The dilution of the value of the No.1 world football event, whose quadrennial occurrence gives it a mystique that generations of fans have grown up with,” European football’s governing body said.

UEFA urged FIFA to stop “promotional campaigns” for the scheme before they have consulted the relevant stakeholders.

But Wenger believes those who study his suggestion properly begin to see the merit in it.

Good for the game

“I’m confident, but I do not know the forces who are for or against. I just make that proposal because I think it’s good for the game,” Wenger said.