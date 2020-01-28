Liverpool on course for clash with Chelsea

Wayne Rooney is now at Derby County. Image Credit: Reuters

London: Wayne Rooney could come up against former club Manchester United in the next round of the FA Cup.

The former England captain’s new team, Derby County, were drawn to play United in the last 16 on Monday. But first, Derby must get past Northampton in a replay next week.

Rooney spent 13 years at Old Trafford and became United’s all-time top scorer while winning five English Premier League titles, the Champions League in 2008, and the FA Cup in 2016.

Liverpool will play Chelsea in the fifth round should the Premier League leaders beat third-tier Shrewsbury in a replay.

Manchester City’s title defence continues with an away match against second-tier Sheffield Wednesday.

The matches take place in early March.

FA Cup fifth-round draw

Sheff Wed v Man City

Reading or Cardiff v Sheff Utd

Chelsea v Shrewsbury or Liverpool

West Brom v Newcastle or Oxford

Leicester v Coventry or Birmingham

Northampton or Derby v Man Utd

Southampton or Tottenham v Norwich