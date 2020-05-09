more than a quarter of clubs concerned about the use of neutral venues

Watford are in a relegation fight this season Image Credit: Reuters

Scott Duxbury, the chairman of English Premier League side Watford, says at least six of the 20 top-flight clubs are concerned about the plan to use neutral stadiums to finish the season.

Duxbury said: “There is no altruism in the Premier League. There are 20 different vested interests, which sometimes align but more often than not work purely to protect each individual club.”

Ahead of Monday’s crunch meeting of top-flight clubs, the Hornets have joined Brighton and Aston Villa in making clear their opposition to the current ‘Project Restart’ plans.

With clubs still to play at least nine matches each, Watford are 17th in the league and looking to fight off relegation amid a challenging backdrop brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.

Duxbury added: “Some clubs are happy to sign up to ‘Project Restart’ because arguably there is only an upside in participating in this compromised format. It means Liverpool can win the title, other clubs can book their place in Europe next season or potentially fight their way up the table from a position of safety.