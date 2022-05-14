Fit and healthy

Former England manager Hodgson, who came out of retirement to try and save Watford from the drop, is set to call time on his career at the top level and said he will not be tempted back into the dugout after his current stint ends.

“It’s dangerous to say never because I am relativity fit and healthy,” he said. “I am not retiring because I couldn’t do it... but next time, I will give myself a stern talking to and say, ‘Even if you think you are capable, it is not the right thing to do’. And my CV won’t be floating around various clubs, that’s for certain... There is no doubt this feels worse, partly because the team is relegated but also knowing that this retirement will definitely be the serious retirement. I won’t get tempted back again after this stint, so I’ve got to come to terms with that. It has been a fantastic innings, an incredibly long career and a very pleasurable one. I have enjoyed every moment of it, so it is the right moment.”