ronaldo
Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo (R) celebrates with Nassr's Saudi midfielder #29 Abdulrahman Ghareeb after scoring a goal during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Hazem at the King Abdullah Sports City in Buraidah, on September 2, 2023. Image Credit: AFP
Riyadh: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 850th career goal as Al Nassr won 5-1 at Al Hazm in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.

Ronaldo scored his sixth goal in his last three games and claimed two assists as Al Nassr recorded a third straight league victory. Sadio Mane was also on the scoresheet.

"Another great team performance! We keep improving. Let's go @AlNassrFC.. 850 career goals and still counting! the 38-year-old Ronaldo posted on social media.

After Al Nassr lost their first two league games this term, last season's runners-up, who have scored 14 goals in their last three games, are now just four points off leaders Al -Hilal.

Ronaldo is the league's top scorer this season with six goals, one ahead of former Liverpool forward Mane.