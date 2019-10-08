Argentine legend Diego Maradona took over as coach of Superliga side Gimnasia last month Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Two late goals helped Gimnasia to get a long-awaited first victory under new boss Diego Maradona on Saturday.

And the Argentine legend danced in the dressing room after the final whistle like he had just won the World Cup once again.

Victor Ayala and Matias Garcia both scored with less than 10 minutes to go after Godoy Cruz had two men sent off.

The goals gave Gimnasia a vital 4-2 away win in their bid to stave off relegation from Argentina’s Superliga.

The win was a huge boost to Maradona, the famed World Cup winner and former coah of UAE sides Al Wasl and Fujairah who took over at the Argentine club last month.

After three successive defeats under Maradona, the win lifts Gimnasia off the bottom of the league and on to four points from nine games, one ahead of Saturday’s rivals.