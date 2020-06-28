Arjen Robben acknowledges the fans. Image Credit: AFP

Bayern Munich and Netherlands hero Arjen Robben is set to come out of retirement to play for his boyhood club Groningen. The 36-year-oldmade the announcement in a video on the club’s website, but also gave a word of caution that he will have to get up to speed after his time on the sidelines.

“We’re coming home, back to Groningen,” Robben said in the video posted. “At this time, I’m not sure it will happen,” he said. “What I am sure of is that my drive and motivation will be 100 per cent. It will be a tough physical challenge, but I’m going for it.

“These past few weeks, I’ve had many conversations with club staff and maybe more than anything I have listened to our supporters: ‘Arjen, follow your heart’.

“We’re coming home during this difficult time of crisis, one that also hits FC Groningen. It’s great to see how everyone is supporting the club, I’ve supported the club as well and it made me think about what else I could do for our club.”

Robben made his debut for Groningen at the age of 16 in 2000 before moving to PSV Eindhoven. He went on to play for Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, winning the Dutch league once, the Premier League twice, La Liga once and the Bundesliga eight times. He also scored the winning goal in Bayern’s Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund in 2013.