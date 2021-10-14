Bournemouth: Wales midfielder David Brooks will begin cancer treatment after being diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma.
The 24-year-old Bournemouth player, who was part of the Wales squad at the European Championshp, earlier withdrew from this month’s World Cup qualifiers.
Brooks said the “swift attention” of the Wales medical team detected the illness.
International duty
Brooks, who has won 21 Wales caps, was on international duty last week and credits the Wales medical team for helping detect the illness.
"This is a very difficult message for me to write," Brooks said in a statement. "I have been diagnosed with Stage II Hodgkin lymphoma and will begin a course of treatment next week. Although this has come as a shock to myself and my family, the prognosis is a positive one and I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back playing as soon as possible."
Career on hold
Brooks joined Bournemouth from Sheffield United for £11.5m in July 2018. He added, "I’d like to show my appreciation to the doctors, nurses, consultants and staff who have been treating me for their professionalism, warmth and understanding during this period."
Brooks has played nine times for Championship side Bournemouth this season, scoring three goals, but his football career will now be on hold as he begins treatment. Wales announced on 6 October that he had withdrawn from their latest squad through illness.