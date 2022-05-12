Abu Dhabi: Visit Abu Dhabi will be the lead sponsors of all official pre-season tours for Manchester City Football Club (MCFC) as a part of of its long-term relationship as Official Tourism Destination Partner of the Premier League club.The announcement was made at the Middle East’s leading travel event, Arabian Travel Market by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).
For more than 10 years, Visit Abu Dhabi and Manchester City have teamed up to celebrate football’s ability to unite people across international borders. As the official lead sponsor for Man City’s US Summer Tour 2022, this partnership will highlight the Abu Dhabi brand and promote the experiences the emirate has on offer to football fans in the US and beyond.
The partnership further highlights Abu Dhabi as a leading sports destination, both at home and away. The UAE capital has taken centrestage as host for many high-profile events on the sporting calendar this year. These include the first NBA pre-season games in the Middle East, the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the HSBC Abu Dhabi Golf Championship, the ITU world triathlon and the T20 World Cup cricket.
Saleh Mohammed Saleh Al Geziry, the Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “We are proud of our long-term strategic partnership with Manchester City and are excited to be part of the US Summer Tour 2022. Together with Man City, we will continue to share Abu Dhabi’s experiences with new global audiences and bring the destination’s incredible offering to football fans around the world.”
For more information about Abu Dhabi, head to visitabudhabi.ae.