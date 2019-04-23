Sharjah Sports Club has condemned the irresponsible behaviour of football fans during last Friday’s match against Al Ain at the Khalid Bin Mohammad Stadium. Image Credit: Twitter/ Courtesy: @UAESoccer

Dubai: Sharjah Sports Club has condemned the irresponsible behaviour of football fans during last Friday’s match against Al Ain.

The match at Khalid Bin Mohammad Stadium in Sharjah was during the UAE Arabian Gulf League, and ended in a draw 2-2.

On the stadium’s terrace, fans were caught on camera throwing smoke bombs and water bottles as they loudly jeered at their team’s rival team.

Salem Obaid Al Shamsi, Chairman of Sharjah Sports Club, issued a statement on Tuesday after the Disciplinary Committee of the UAE Football Association issued a fine of Dh50,000 against Sharjah Football Club.

"The Chairman of the Board of Directors confirms his pride with Sharjah football fans and appreciates their eagerness to support the team, which has had a very positive impact on the Club’s success,” he said.

Al Shamsi categorically rejected the behaviour of some of the football fans who attempted to harass their opponents in the last game, which took place on April 17.

“All matches hosted by Sharjah Sports Club should be carried out in a manner worthy of bearing our establishment’s name,” said Al Shamsi, who further stressed that the management team will follow-up on the incident and will work to ensure that such types of irresponsible behaviour will not be repeated in the fans’ terrace.

The chairman instructed Sharjah Football Club to firmly deal with the rowdy behaviour of some its fans, and to ensure that all spectators adhere to the rules of conduct as outlined by the UAE’s Football Association.