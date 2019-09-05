Paris Saint-Germain's forward Neymar takes part in a training session. Image Credit: AFP

Madrid: Former Spain manager Vicente Del Bosque has said he would not have brought Neymar back to La Liga had he been coach of Barcelona or Real Madrid, even though he recognises the Brazilian’s outstanding qualities as a player.

Barcelona held several meetings with Paris St-Germain to bring the Brazilian back to the Camp Nou two years after he walked out on them. But the two clubs failed to strike a deal before the transfer window closed on September 2. PSG had also spoken to Real Madrid about the forward.

Neymar has scored 51 goals for PSG but both of his seasons in France have been marred by serious injuries.

“I think it would have been good for the Spanish league if he had come back but if I was a coach of a club I wouldn’t have brought him back,” Del Bosque said. “Whilst I’ll say he is a brilliant player, I don’t think very highly of him for other reasons.”

Del Bosque, who won the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012 as Spain coach plus two Champions League titles as coach of Real, also criticised Neymar for the manner in which he left Barcelona in 2017.