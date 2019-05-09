Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen gestures Image Credit: Reuters

Amsterdam: Jan Vertonghen has sparked fears that he may miss the Champions League final against Liverpool after suffering a foot injury at the end of Tottenham’s dramatic semi-final, second-leg victory over Ajax.

It is unclear how the defender sustained the problem. He was involved in the celebratory pile-on that followed Lucas Moura’s 96th-minute winner and the wild post-match celebrations. He would later be filmed by Belgian TV getting on to the Spurs team bus with the aid of crutches and with his right foot in a protective boot.

Vertonghen had played in a face mask to protect the damage to his nose that he suffered in the first leg in London and which had forced him off towards the end of the first half of that match. He and the club will anxiously await the results of medical investigations into his latest problem.