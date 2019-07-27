Manchester United's Daniel James Image Credit: Reuters

Manchester: Manchester United’s new signing Daniel James has warned Premier League defences they will be wasting their time trying to rough him up next season.

The Wales winger was subjected to bruising treatment during United’s tour of Australia and Asia. Moussa Sissoko, of Tottenham, should have been sent off for stamping on James during United’s 2-1 win in Shanghai on Thursday.

The incident prompted an apology from Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino and was the ugliest example of some of the roughhouse tactics the 21-year-old had to cope with. He was also the victim of crude challenges in victories over Perth Glory, Leeds United and Inter Milan.

But James says his time in the Championship with Swansea City has left him well prepared for such treatment. “If you watch my games from last season I think it’s going to happen to me every game,” James said. “I’m used to it. Being a winger, I’m always going to get fouled but it’s about how you get on with it.”

He added: “The Sissoko [foul], I’ve nipped in just before and he’s fouled me at the edge of the box in a good position. Part of my game is about winning those fouls.”

“Dan is so quick and it’s not easy to time tackles against him,” said the United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who hopes to add the Leicester defender, Harry Maguire, and Newcastle midfielder, Sean Longstaff, to his squad before the first Premier League of the season against Chelsea on August 11.

United arrived back in Manchester on Thursday. Defender Eric Bailly’s left knee was heavily bandaged and he will be assessed for possible ligament damage.

Meanwhile, Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac will be offered psychological support from Arsenal after they were attacked by two men armed with knives in London.

Both players were due to train as normal 24 hours after the suspected robbery attempt near Golders Green. Footage of the incident shows Kolasinac confront the men, who were brandishing knives, after jumping out of Ozil’s car. The attack will lead to further discussions at Arsenal over security for individuals as well as the wider squad. The club constantly review and discuss security arrangements.