Dubai: As Manchester United soak up the sun in Dubai, the Old Trafford faithful have quickly created a song for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
“Ole’s at the wheel,” the United faithful chant about their new manager. “Tell me how good does it feel.”
Much, much better than it did under Jose Mourinho.
The cloud over England’s biggest football club has been lifted since United fired Mourinho, perhaps their most divisive manager ever, last month and replaced him with their former striker from Norway.
The effect: United have won five straight matches — four in the Premier League and another in the FA Cup — and scored 16 goals in the process before taking a well-earned break in the UAE.
The team and the fans have their swagger back. Where Mourinho scowled, Solskjaer smiles. Marquee players Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez, shunned by Mourinho, already look revitalised under Solskjaer and will be raring to go in their push for a top-four Premier League spot when they return to action against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.