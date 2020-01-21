Players surrounded referee after challenge by Van Dijk on De Gea

An angry David de Gea shouts at the referee during the match between Liverpool and Manchester United. Image Credit: Reuters

London: Manchester United have been charged by the FA over misconduct of their players in the 2-0 defeat by runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool.

United’s players surrounded referee Craig Pawson midway through the first-half on Sunday after Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk challenged goalkeeper David de Gea.

Roberto Firmino subsequently scored, but his goal was ruled out following a VAR review of Van Dijk’s clash with the Spanish goalkeeper.

De Gea dropped the ball, which the defence failed to clear allowing Firmino to take advantage and score.

“It is alleged that the club failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 26th minute of the Premier League fixture against Liverpool on Sunday,” the FA statement read