Ukraine’s Qatar 2022 World Cup play-off against Scotland later this month has been postponed following the conflict with Russia.
Ukraine were set to face Scotland at Hampden Park on March 24 in a play-off semi-final but the visitors had asked Fifa to delay the game, the BBC said.
The play-off final — against either Wales or Austria for a ticket to Qatar — will now also reportedly be pushed back.
Discussions are under way for a new date, the BBC reported, with the Nations League window in June the most likely option.
The World Cup takes place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.