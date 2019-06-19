Nantes' Emiliano Sala in action. Picture taken March 18, 2017 Image Credit: Reuters

London: British police said on Wednesday they had arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the death of Argentine football player Emiliano Sala in a plane crash in January.

Sala, 28, was flying from his previous club Nantes in western France to Wales to join Cardiff City when the Piper Malibu aircraft disappeared over the English Channel.

"We have today ... arrested a 64-year-old man from the North Yorkshire area on suspicion of manslaughter by an unlawful act," said Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of Dorset Police in a statement.